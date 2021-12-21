ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA Set to Grant Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 Pills

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to grant Emergency Use Authorization for two types of pills to treat COVID-19, manufactured respectively by Pfizer, and by Merck. The authorization could come as soon as Wednesday, according to a report published by Bloomberg News, quoting sources familiar with the...

www.jewishpress.com

KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Bloomberg News#Paxlovid#Pf 07321332#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#Reuters#Ema#The European Union#Eu
Motherly

The FDA warns pregnant women or those who may become pregnant should not take the Merck Covid pill

This past week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized two different versions of an antiviral pill for Covid treatment at home, Paxlovid, from Pfizer, and molnupiravir, from Merck. And while both pills can reduce your risk of serious disease or death from Covid if you’re unvaccinated, the FDA says the Merck Covid pill should not be used if you’re currently pregnant or might become pregnant.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS LA

FDA Approves Second Antiviral COVID Pill From Merck

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized Merck’s antiviral pill, molnupiravir, to treat Covid-19 “for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.” This is the second Covid-19 antiviral pill authorized for ill people to take at home, before they get sick enough to be hospitalized. Merck has an agreement with the US government for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
The Charleston Press

A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

AstraZeneca and Novavax both say their vaccines protect against Omicron variant

Pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Novavax have both announced that their Covid-19 vaccines provide protection against the new Omicron variant.AstraZeneca said in a statement on Thursday that an Oxford University study found that three doses of its vaccine – the initial two-dose vaccine followed by a booster shot – are effective against the variant.The three doses gave patients a similar antibody level against Omicron as two doses of the vaccine did against the Delta variant, they said..“Neutralising antibody levels against Omicron following a third dose boost of Vaxzevria were broadly similar to levels achieved after two doses against the Delta...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

British data indicate lower hospitalization rate for Omicron

Two studies from Britain published Wednesday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa. The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases. "We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call. The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December, and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Record Corona Infections in Israel Since October: More than 1,300 Tested Positive on Monday

The number of positive tests in Israel reached a new record since last October, reaching 1,306 out of 104,334 who were tested on Monday. The infections coefficient continues to rise and is currently at 1.28. As of Tuesday morning, there are 81 Corona patients in serious condition in Israeli hospitals, 41 of whom are on respirators. So far, 8,232 have died of the pandemic since it broke out in February 2020.
WORLD
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH

