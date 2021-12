Arizona’s leading small-business association released results this week of its annual poll of its membership, and it found Main Street entrepreneurs in no mood for importing a bad California law into the state. In fact, the group says it found that entrepreneurs are in “no mood for new taxes for EV infrastructure, and in no mood to yoke the backs of manufacturers with a new and immensely costly regulation in the name of environmental do-goodism, however misguided.”

