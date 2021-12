Former four-year letterwinner Jill Lytle Wilson returns home as the associate head coach for LSU Volleyball, becoming the first hire under head coach Tonya Johnson. In addition to her playing career from 1997-2000, Wilson spent 10 seasons as the assistant and then associate head coach at LSU where she helped the Tigers reach six NCAA Tournament appearances and the 2009 SEC Championship. In that time span, Wilson produced 15 All-SEC selections, four AVCA first-Team All-South Region picks, and an AVCA All-American and SEC Player of the Year in middle blocker Brittnee Cooper.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO