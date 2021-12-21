ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Trolley Line To The Airport Is Finally Coming To San Diego

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A new study released Thursday, December 17, determined that the long-awaited extension trolley to the San Diego International Airport is possible and could be completed within the next decade.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), transportation experts from Mott MacDonald, an international consultancy company, sent multiple construction options to the MTS board of directors as part of a preliminary feasibility study.

Nathan Fletcher , San Diego County Supervisor and MTS board chair, said the trolley line would boost tourism and create jobs, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune .

“San Diegans have always wanted a Trolley connection to the airport and now is the time to move forward,” said Fletcher in a press statement. “We have an opportunity to invest in good jobs and build a world-class rail connection to our airport that will greatly benefit not only visitors to San Diego but hard-working San Diegans who currently have no rail connection to the airport.”

MTS board members are favoring underground options since they are the least expensive and would avoid airspace restrictions. They also have the lowest impact on nearby private properties.

The study is also proposing a station at each airport terminal running parallel with Harbor Drive.

The MTS board authorized staff to pursue federal and state grants for the project , reports the Union-Tribune .

