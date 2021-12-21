ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paolo Sorrentino and Wife Daniela D’Antonio Fete ‘The Hand of God’ with Homemade Italian Dinners at Elizabeth Taylor’s Former Home

By Marc Malkin
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Paolo Sorrentino and his wife, Daniela D’Antonio, know how to celebrate his Oscar-buzzy film “The Hand of God.”. 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Casts 'Star Wars' Fans as Extras (EXCLUSIVE) They recently hosted two dinners for friends at their Los Angeles Airbnb. And it’s not just any rental....

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefilmstage.com

Paolo Sorrentino & Filippo Scotti on Federico Fellini, Diego Maradona, and the Therapeutic Journey of The Hand of God

In The Hand of God, Paolo Sorrentino tells an intimate story about growing up in Naples, Italy. The turbulent coming-of-age film, marking the director’s most personal and emotional work yet, concerns Diego Maradona joining the Napoli soccer team in 1986 and its cultural impact. The story is threaded with Sorrentino’s colorful, absurd family members, and held together with grief from the untimely loss of his parents.
MOVIES
Boston Herald

Youth & heroes inform Sorrentino’s ‘Hand of God’ on Netflix

The Hand of God refers to the fans’ nickname for soccer’s legendary player Diego Maradona. Now “The Hand of God” is Paolo Sorrentino’s latest award-winning Italian film. An expansive autobiographical memoir that acknowledges Divine Intervention, “Hand” follows Sorrentino’s teenage altar ego, Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti)....
SOCCER
People

Fans React to Charlotte's New Dog in And Just Like That: 'We Want Elizabeth Taylor'

Sex and the City fans are mourning the loss of Charlotte York Goldenblatt's beloved canine companion, Elizabeth Taylor. Last week, the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That, premiered its first two episodes on HBO Max and revealed that Charlotte (played by Kristin Davis) is no longer the owner of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named after the late iconic actress.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Michael Wilding
Person
Julianne Nicholson
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
d1softballnews.com

Golden Globe 2022: from Lady Gaga to Paolo Sorrentino, all the nominations

There is a bit of Venice in the candidacies of Golden Globe 2022 and this only confirms the importance that the Film Festival continues to play in the most important international awards. Besides Dunes, which at the Lido was presented out of competition, there are also camping sites The dark daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal, based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante, Spencer by Pablo Larraín, The power of the dog by Jane Campion and, last but not least, It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, which allows Italy to return to compete in the category of best film not in English after the disappointment of Life ahead of him by Edoardo Ponti, also produced by Netflix. Sorrentino’s film awaits, however, another verdict: on December 21st we will know, in fact, if it will be included in the shortlist for the best international film at the 2022 Oscars but, in the meantime, we need to focus on the golden globes, fresh from the controversy over the lack of transparency of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and on the lack of inclusiveness it has always shown on its (few) members.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Who does Luisa Ranieri play in Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God?

The Hand Of God has just hit Netflix and fans can’t wait to dive into Paolo Sorrentino’s Eighties Italian masterpiece. Let’s discover who Luisa Ranieri plays in the film and what her character is all about. The narrative of The Hand Of God is inspired by the...
MOVIES
Santa Fe Reporter

‘The Hand of God’ Review

Hear me now and thank me later: The Hand of God is likely to go over your head. Those with a literacy in Fellini’s filmography will probably clock director Paolo Sorrentino’s (The Great Beauty) intent, but questions of unique depth against mere imitation of Italian filmmaking masters prevails. Even then the most dedicated cinephiles can find more than enough to miss in Sorrentino’s autobiographical tale, both to its credit and to its fault.
RELIGION
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#The Hand Of God#Homemade Italian Dinners#Pasta E Ceci#Uta#Neapolitan#Italians
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt has a new partner

Among the items on the agenda of the thorny lawsuit between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in addition to the problems inherent in custody of the children, there was also the question of Chateau Miraval, the prestigious castle of the couple with an adjoining winery. Finally it seems that at...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
asapland.com

“They are terrified that their sexuality will be revealed.” Kate Winslet says she knows actors who are still in the closet for fear of how it would affect their careers

Kate Winslet she was ultimately left out of the Oscar race for her performance in ‘Ammonite’, the film inspired by the life of paleontologist Mary Anning. A film marked by the lesbian romance between its character and the one played by Saoirse Ronan and for which Winslet is still giving interviews, and now we want to draw your attention to one published by The Sunday Times.
CELEBRITIES
People

Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad George Stars in Licorice Pizza: Director Explains How He 'Tracked Him Down'

Leonardo DiCaprio's father landed a role in a movie his actor son isn't even starring in. Paul Thomas Anderson opened up to The New York Times about his new film Licorice Pizza, a coming-of-age movie that features Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper Hoffman, Haim's Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, Tom Waits and Anderson's wife, Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy