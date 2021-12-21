Paolo Sorrentino and Wife Daniela D’Antonio Fete ‘The Hand of God’ with Homemade Italian Dinners at Elizabeth Taylor’s Former Home

There is a bit of Venice in the candidacies of Golden Globe 2022 and this only confirms the importance that the Film Festival continues to play in the most important international awards. Besides Dunes, which at the Lido was presented out of competition, there are also camping sites The dark daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal, based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante, Spencer by Pablo Larraín, The power of the dog by Jane Campion and, last but not least, It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, which allows Italy to return to compete in the category of best film not in English after the disappointment of Life ahead of him by Edoardo Ponti, also produced by Netflix. Sorrentino’s film awaits, however, another verdict: on December 21st we will know, in fact, if it will be included in the shortlist for the best international film at the 2022 Oscars but, in the meantime, we need to focus on the golden globes, fresh from the controversy over the lack of transparency of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and on the lack of inclusiveness it has always shown on its (few) members.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO