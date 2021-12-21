Anna upgrading utility billing system

PRESCOTT – Customers of Prescott Water and Light don’t need to hold their breath waiting for better pricing. Members of the electric committee talked to the Prescott City Council at its December meeting Monday night, giving more bad news than good. The committee, made up of Ivory Curry, Pat Roberts and Satarra Williams, were on hand while Larry Jones. Jr., gave the good news of fewer people leaving without paying their bills. He said the losses have dropped from $69,000 in 2019 to $19,000 so far this year. This was it for the good news.
