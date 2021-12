Orders have been pouring into Andrew Schuman's candy cane business this year, but business has been anything but sweet. "We have had to turn away business this year. I wouldn't say that it is 30% of the overall business, but we certain probably had to turn away 10% of the business," said Schuman, chief executive officer of Hammond's, based in Denver, Colorado, who added that they've been struggling to keep up with demand.

