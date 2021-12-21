ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Nonprofit smashes holiday goal, sends thousands of stockings to troops

By Baylee Friday
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cH3Ac_0dSnFEV200

Tens of thousands of holiday stockings are going out to soldiers deployed across the world thanks to a Texas nonprofit and its army of helpers.

"They do make a great impact on everybody," says Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels. "The deployed service members who don't always expect to receive them ... when they get that special box in the mail with that unique stocking and some notes and cards in it, it's really sweet. It's kind of a touch of home."

The nonprofit had a goal to raise 35,000 stockings for this year’s Holiday Stockings for Heroes Campaign. And they crushed it . Overall, more than 42,000 stockings have been stuffed and sent out.

Palmer says the nonprofit didn’t come close to reaching the same goal last year, and it’s good to see people back in a position to donate. Soldiers' Angels is no longer accepting donations of stockings, but it is still accepting donations to ship the stockings.

And Palmer says they are always grateful for help-- that's not limited to the holiday season.

"We take care package items year-round," Palmer says. "We take socks, blankets-- all those things-- year-round for our deployed service members and our veterans. We have a lot of great opportunities."

More information about how to donate can be found here​ .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
fox8tv.com

Thousands of soldiers head home for the holidays

More than 45,000 soldiers nationwide are heading home for the holidays this week, with most of them traveling through the nation’s busiest airport in Atlanta. For many, the last few months have been their first time away from home.
ATLANTA, GA
Southlake Style

5 Nonprofits To Support This Holiday Season

No matter your holiday traditions, it always feels good to give back. Whether you have money left over after shopping, clothes or toys that can be donated or just want to help others in need, here are some nonprofits you can support this holiday season. A local staple, Christmas Is...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
businessnhmagazine.com

Local Growers Send Christmas Trees to Troops

Christmas trees from 25 growers across NH and Vermont were collected at the Society for the Protection of NH Forests Rocks Estate Christmas Tree Farm in Bethlehem as part of a nationwide effort called “Trees for Troops.” This program provides Christmas trees to US military families at home and abroad.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WJTV.com

Cub scouts send Christmas car packages to troops

Hinds County seniors receive free food during Christmas giveaway. Volunteers help prepare for Good Samaritan’s Christmas Giveaway. Winter clothing, care packages given to homeless in Jackson. Funeral held in Hattiesburg for one of the first Black highway patrolmen in Mississippi. Rankin County man killed in house fire on Rose...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
okcfox.com

Deployed troops return home for the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- It's a privilege many overlook, being able to spend time with family during this season. Around 120 Tinker airmen got an early Christmas gift Saturday afternoon when after around five months, they were able to come home for the holidays. For Rhianna Kriska and her son...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Delaware Gazette

Nonprofit holds holiday giveaway

A holiday giveaway at Safe Harbor Peer Support Services center in Morrow County, No Limits Outreach Center, provided gifts and holiday meals for more than 85 local families in Morrow and Delaware counties from Dec. 6-10. “All the families appreciated the private shopping experience,” said Loretta Martin, No Limits Center...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocking#Charity#Soldiers Angels
fox13news.com

Troops home for holidays after 20 years of war

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the first time in 20 years, the US military will not be in the middle of a traditional war this holiday season. There will, of course, still be thousands of troops deployed overseas. But for troops who waged combat during the first 20 years of the war on terror, being home with their families this Christmas is special.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Star Gazette

Arctic League closes Christmas appeal early after smashing fundraising goal

Less than a month after kicking off its annual Christmas appeal, the Arctic League on Friday officially closed its "Big Book" after blowing past its fundraising goal. When the Arctic League opened the Big Book on Nov. 16, league officials announced this year's goal was $130,000, a $5,000 increase from 2020, reflecting an anticipated increase in need, said board President Michael Wayne.
ELMIRA, NY
ABC Action News WFTS

Nonprofits see record demand for help during holidays

Logan Shell, 11, and Tess Lockwood, 13, made it look easy. Thursday, as a steady stream of cars flowed through the pick-up lanes at the Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent on North Rome Avenue in Tampa, the two young people quickly loaded boxes of food and bags of toys into the trunks of cars occupied by families who were in need.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
independentsector.org

Nonprofits Build Connections During the Holidays and Year-Round

Overlooked communities are the heart and focus of our Independent Sector members, and they continue to be disproportionately affected by the ravages of COVID-19. The pandemic has made their challenges even greater during this holiday season, as well as for our nonprofit members who work each day to meet community needs.
CHARITIES
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester nonprofit prepares holiday hotel rooms for homeless

​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​A Rochester nonprofit is preparing festive hotel rooms for the homeless, the second year an event that is now national. For those without a home for the holidays, an army of Santa’s helpers is working hard to correct that. "We never know what someone...
ROCHESTER, NY
yourvalley.net

Dealership donates $236,700 to 21 nonprofits this holiday season

During Larry H. Miller Dealerships' “10 Days of Giving,” the company spread joy across the state with $236,700 in donations to 21 Arizona charities. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
CHARITIES
Bryan College Station Eagle

Local business owner uses anniversary to surprise nonprofits with thousands

This fall, Eric Wylie celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Element Retirement & Investment Consultants firm by surprising 10 community nonprofit organizations with thousands of dollars. Named “10 for 10,” Wylie visited 10 nonprofit organizations in the Bryan-College Station community with a bucket of 50 ping pong balls, each with...
BRYAN, TX
KRQE News 13

New Mexico food banks seeing high need this Christmas due to pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As New Mexicans get ready to sit around the dinner table this Christmas, local food banks say many are experiencing food insecurity as a result of the pandemic. Going into the holiday season, they say thousands have come forward to ask for help just to get food on the table. In […]
CHARITIES
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy