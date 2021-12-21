Nonprofit smashes holiday goal, sends thousands of stockings to troops

Tens of thousands of holiday stockings are going out to soldiers deployed across the world thanks to a Texas nonprofit and its army of helpers.

"They do make a great impact on everybody," says Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels. "The deployed service members who don't always expect to receive them ... when they get that special box in the mail with that unique stocking and some notes and cards in it, it's really sweet. It's kind of a touch of home."

The nonprofit had a goal to raise 35,000 stockings for this year’s Holiday Stockings for Heroes Campaign. And they crushed it . Overall, more than 42,000 stockings have been stuffed and sent out.

Palmer says the nonprofit didn’t come close to reaching the same goal last year, and it’s good to see people back in a position to donate. Soldiers' Angels is no longer accepting donations of stockings, but it is still accepting donations to ship the stockings.

And Palmer says they are always grateful for help-- that's not limited to the holiday season.

"We take care package items year-round," Palmer says. "We take socks, blankets-- all those things-- year-round for our deployed service members and our veterans. We have a lot of great opportunities."

More information about how to donate can be found here​ .

