VISTE volunteer visit brings early Christmas cheer

LAKELAND — Charles Wilkerson has the strong and assured hands of a self-reliant man.

From an early age, Wilkerson used those hands to pick corn and cotton on his parents’ farm. Later, he employed them to build foundations for houses in Lakeland during his career in construction.

Now 75, Wilkerson has reluctantly accepted the idea that sometimes it is all right to use those hands to receive help from others. Wilkerson sat in his small apartment Monday afternoon, beaming as he opened Christmas gifts brought by representatives of Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE), a Lakeland nonprofit.

Reaching into a bag adorned with cartoon images of Christmas trees, Wilkerson pulled out a blanket sewed by a volunteer. Patty Johnson, VISTE’s Volunteer and Events Manager, told Wilkerson that the volunteer stitched about 25 blankets this year to be given as gifts to clients.

“Well, I’ll be darned,” Wilkerson said. “That's beautiful.”

VISTE is one of many charities in Polk County that operate inconspicuously throughout the year, helping to enrich the lives of residents with various needs. Monday's gathering, at which Johnson was joined by volunteer David Deal, reflected one of VISTE’s quiet efforts to provide some additional cheer at Christmastime.

The gifts also included a second throw blanket and two packs of socks, one set white and the other in a range of dark colors.

“You'll be all set for socks for a while,” Johnson said.

“That will hold me for a while,” Wilkerson said with a chuckle. “I won't have to worry about buying any more.”

High school students purchased the gifts, Johnson said.

Gazing through his bifocal glasses, Wilkerson read a Christmas card made by a retired police officer and her teenaged son. It read: “Joy expressed. Love shared. Miracles celebrated.”

Created in 1983, VISTE strives to support elderly residents

Created in 1983, VISTE strives to support elderly residents so that they can continue to live in their own homes. The nonprofit provides transportation services, hot meals, in-home care, supplemental groceries and wheelchair ramps, among other services. The charity has more than 1,000 volunteers and serves 4,030 clients, Johnson said.

Deal, 75, has volunteered with VISTE for about eight years. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 42 years before health problems forced his retirement. A stocky man with a thatch of thick gray hair, he walks with the help of a quad cane.

Deal, a Lakeland resident, typically arrives at the VISTE office each weekday at 6:30 a.m. He does some clerical work on a computer and attends to the front desk until a receptionist arrives. He does other tasks as needed, including the driving of clients to doctors' offices and other appointments.

Deal is often stationed in part of the office where clients come to receive supplemental groceries. Wilkerson, who has Type-2 diabetes, regularly visits the office to receive supplies of Glucerna, a drink formulated to avoid causing a surge in blood-sugar levels.

“We have pickup week once a month, where they come and pick up their groceries,” Deal said. “And Charles would come in and sometimes we would have Glucerna that he would pick up. And that's the way Charles and I met. Once a month he’d come in — ‘Hi, Charles. How you doing?’“

Deal wore navy-blue suspenders over his bright green VISTE T-shirt as he sat on the couch beside Wilkerson in the client’s apartment at Renaissance at Washington Ridge, a public housing facility.

Wilkerson, an Alabama native, grinned as he shared stories from a long life of working. He said his parents farmed on their property in rural Alabama, and he and his nine siblings were expected to help them in planting and harvesting crops .

As an adult, Wilkerson came to Florida, where he at first found employment picking in citrus groves. He later became a construction worker, and his accomplishments include helping to pour foundations for homes in the Eaglebrooke subdivision in South Lakeland.

Wilkinson said he knew and worked for the late George W Jenkins, the founder of Publix Super Markets. He described doing yard work at Jenkins’ home and then going in the late afternoon to do a few more hours of grounds maintenance at Lone Palm Golf Club.

In the evening, Wilkerson worked in the appliance department at a now-defunct Woolco store.

“Six o’clock in morning, I’m back there at George Jenkins’,” he said. “I done it for years. That was the only way I could save some money.”

Several years ago, Wilkerson was diagnosed with cancer and had a tumor removed. He also underwent radiation treatment and chemotherapy. Trim and sprightly, he is now healthy and regularly goes fishing for bluegill in catfish at local lakes.

Wilkerson said it doesn’t feel natural for him to accept help from others, but he appreciates the support that VISTE provides.

“That's what I have gratitude for,” he said. “Once you’re retired and you get up in age, you know that's a blessing. I’m a type (of) person always believes in doing something, bringing my own. Once you get to where you can't get out and do that, then you have to realize somebody can help you, and I give thanks for that.”

Johnson told Wilkerson that VISTE’s operation generates a sense of gratitude among volunteers as well as clients.

“It's a blessing to other people to be able to donate, so it works two ways,” she said. “I know it's not easy, especially a man that worked as hard as you, to accept help, but people need to be needed. They need to give so that it's not all about them, so you're actually doing us a favor, too.”

Wilkerson said he planned to spend Christmas with his son, Charles Jr., who lives in Plant City.

“You know, the main thing to me now is the Lord blessed me to see today's day,” he said. “That’s my blessing, my number one thing, to see that next day because it ain’t promised to nobody. … If I don't have nothing else, I’ve got my life. I’ve got everything I need.”

