Allegheny County, PA

Christmas Tree Recycling Program returning to Allegheny County

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

Allegheny County officials are bringing back the annual Christmas Tree Recycling program.

Residents can drop off their trees at any county park from 8 a.m. until dusk starting on December 26. The program ends on January 14.

All decorations, tinsel and stands have to be removed from the tree before they’re dropped off.

The trees are turned into mulch to be used throughout the county parks’ 12,000 acres.

