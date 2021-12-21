ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAX offers free COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots

By Daniella De Robbio
LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Travelers at LAX will be able to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots on Wednesday and Dec. 29.

Los Angeles World Airports announced it’s partnering with MedEx Pharmacy and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for the initiative.

"Vaccines are the best, first defense against COVID-19. We are pleased to be working with MedEx Pharmacy and the County Department of Public Health to offer our airport employees and visitors from around the world a convenient location to get vaccinated or boosted during the busy holiday season," said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports, said in a press release.

The vaccine clinic, located on the lower/arrivals level of the Tom Bradley International Terminal will be available 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Moderna and Pfizer for those 12-years-old and older will be available, as well as a pediatric Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and older. First-time shots or boosters for those who were previously fully vaccinated and meet guidelines will be available.

It comes as Los Angeles County is seeing a growing number of cases of the Omicron variant. On Monday, the county reported 60 new cases of the variant. Meanwhile, federal health officials said the variant accounted for 73% of new infections last week.

