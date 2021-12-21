ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Football biopic 'American Underdog' plays it safe, but effective

By Thomas Floyd
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a sports movie can be said to have a game plan, the Kurt Warner biopic "American Underdog" plays it safe, employing a strategy that's more dink-and-dunk than go-big-or-go-home. Co-directed by siblings and faith-based filmmakers Andrew and John Erwin, this down-the-middle crowd pleaser ultimately makes for a rousing enough portrayal of...

www.chron.com

