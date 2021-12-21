Football biopic 'American Underdog' plays it safe, but effective

With the Erwin Brothers’ American Underdog opening in theaters on Christmas Day, I recently spoke to Zachary Levi about playing former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner in the biopic. Based on the book All Things Possible by Warner and Michael Silver, the film chronicles Warner’s incredible true story, as he went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP before being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Written by Jon Erwin, David Aaron Cohen, and Jon Gunn, the film also pulls back the curtain on what a lot of people don’t know about Warner’s personal life, including how he met his wife Benda (Anna Paquin), the struggles they went through, and the importance of faith, family and determination in their lives. The film also stars Dennis Quaid, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Ser’Darius Blain, Chance Kelly, Morgana Shaw, Brett Varvel, and Bryce Bruckbauer.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO