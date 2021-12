IDAHO COUNTY - Over the weekend, Deputy Scott Sumpter with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office went above and beyond helping a motorist. Deputy Sumpter was on regular patrol when he came upon a disabled vehicle. He ended up climbing under the vehicle in the snow, pulling the wheel off, becoming soaking wet and cold, to help them free up the chains that were wrapped around their brake line. Had they continued on, their brakes would have failed.

IDAHO COUNTY, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO