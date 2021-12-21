ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines rep expects coming days to be busiest stretch of travel for pandemic

By WRAL
WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or...

www.wral.com

CBS New York

United, Delta Cancel More Than 200 Flights On Friday Due To COVID-Related Staffing Issues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two prominent airlines have announced the cancellation of flights due to the ongoing COVID-19 case surge. United Airlines and Delta Air Lines said well over flights are canceled on Friday, Christmas Eve, due to staffing shortages stemming from the Omicron variant. READ MORE: United Airlines VP Of Operations Offers Tips On How To Make COVID-Impacted Holiday Travel An Easier Experience For All United said the rise in positive COVID cases and close contact exposures resulted in high numbers of employees making sick calls. That led the airline to call off 138 flights. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has...
CBS Miami

Surge In Omicron Cases Force Cancelation Of Hundreds Of Flights In South Florida, Around US

MIAMI (CBSMiami – Heading to the airport? Make sure you check the status of your flight and arrive early. Major airlines are canceling flights due to the surge in Omicron cases. At Miami International Airport, the ‘hustle and bustle’ is in full swing. “I’ve come up here to check-in and I see a thousand people,” said Steve Enrico-Campbell. “It’s Christmas Eve, you already know the chaos is about to begin,” said Joshua C, who’s traveling to the Virgin Islands. The chaos, starting early for some. “It’s terrible. I want to cry. I want to cry,” said Milady Bartolovich, who’s trying to get back to Madrid...
CBS Boston

United And Delta Cancel 300+ Flights Around The Country On Christmas Eve Due To Omicron Spread

BOSTON (CBS) — Travel this Christmas season has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but two major airlines were forced to cancel over 300 Christmas Eve flights as COVID-19 hits their crews. United and Delta have confirmed they had to cancel flights because of Omicron and staffing shortages. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United Airlines spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.” United...
CBS New York

Holiday Travel In Full Swing At Area Airports Despite Omicron Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite concerns over the Omicron surge, the Christmas travel rush is underway. Experts predict it will be back to pre-pandemic levels, or greater, but at least one major factor may slow some things down. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, it has been busier than Santa’s workshop at LaGuardia Airport this week. “Heading home now, it’s crazy,” said traveler Zach Almond. Web Extra: Tri-State Guide To Traffic & Transit “Little bit inconvenient that an hour before flight, you have to wait in this line,” said traveler Emily Victores. Many are traveling to see loved ones after an isolated holiday season last year due to...
whcuradio.com

United Airlines suspending travel from Ithaca to Washington Dulles

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — United Airlines is suspending their services between Ithaca Tompkins International Airport and Washington Dulles. The two airports recently resumed flights between one another in June. United Airlines says the decision is being made due to a regional pilot shortage. The suspension with Dulles is also affecting other regional airports including Philadelphia, Scranton and Erie, Pennsylvania.
Independent Tribune

This holiday, almost as many North Carolinians are expected to travel as before the pandemic

North Carolinians are projected to travel at close to pre-pandemic levels over the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, according to AAA Carolinas. However, AAA Carolinas officials cautioned that concerns about the spread of COVID-19’s delta variant, and arrival in force of the omicron variant, could lead some potential travelers to cancel their plans.
johnnyjet.com

Warning: These Two Days Are Expected to Be the Busiest at U.S. Airports

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Christmas is fast approaching, which means people are starting to travel in record (pandemic) numbers. According to AAA: “More than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.” AAA also says “Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year.”
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
AFP

Millions travel across US as airlines cancel flights over Covid

Millions of Americans are traveling before Christmas even as national Omicron Covid-19 infections surpass Delta's peak and hospitals run out of space for patients. Several thousand travelers face a grim Christmas Eve as airlines United, Delta and Alaska said Thursday they were canceling December 24 flights due to Covid. United Airlines said it had called off about 120 flights over the "nationwide spike in Omicron cases," with Delta Air Lines telling customers they had pulled 90 flights. Alaska Airlines said they canceled 17 flights after some employees "may have been exposed to the virus," adding more trips may be scrapped.
