Beyoncé Recorded a Song with Blue Ivy and the Twins for Her Mom's New Talk Show

By Elizabeth Logan
 4 days ago
Warning: this jingle performed by Beyoncé and her children will be stuck in your head for up to twelve hours. Tina Knowles-Lawson, the fashion designer behind the most iconic Destiny's Child ensembles and mom of Beyoncé and Solange, is launching a new Facebook Watch talk show called Talks With Mama Tina....

