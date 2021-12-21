ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why companies are moving away from 'diet' soda in favor of 'zero sugar' soda

By Scripps National
fox4now.com
 4 days ago

Diet soda has been a staple in grocery stores, refrigerators and vending machines since the 1980s. But now, the branding of diet products is changing — but not the product itself. Companies are moving away from the word "diet" in marketing in favor of the phrase "zero sugar."...

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
(CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - Fans of diet soda are noticing a trend on grocery store shelves. The word "diet" is disappearing for packaging for these soft drinks. It is being replaced with the words "Zero" or "Zero sugar." Marketing experts say it is because the word "diet" has fallen out of...
Many soda companies are rebranding 'diet' drinks as 'zero sugar' drinks in an effort to appeal to health-conscious Zoomers and Millennials. Brands including Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and more have already made the switch, relabeling their diet soft drinks as zero sugar ones, according to CNN. Two factors appear to...
Don't Miss: 10 deals you can't miss on Saturday: COVID-19 rapid tests, AirPods, $90 Nest, more Just in time for the holidays, Dole — along with the FDA and CDC — announced a new recall involving some of its salad products. The recall stems from the fact that some packaged salads may contain listeria monocytogenes. Note that this recall is completely separate from a similar recall from earlier in the week. Which Dole salads are subject to the recall? According to the FDA, Dole is recalling all branded and privately-labeled salads originating from the company's processing facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and...
Although cranberry juice is safe to consume in moderation, drinking too much can cause side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhea, and blood sugar spikes. In the past, it was believed that cranberry juice can slow the growth of bacteria and therefore is useful in treating urinary tract infections. However, recent studies have shown that although cranberry juice may help prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract wall, it doesn't do enough to make a significant difference.
Bud Light Seltzer is all set to take over 2022 by storm with the launch of a brand new collection of hard sodas that are designed to make it easier than ever for people who enjoy a refreshing beverage to enjoy the crisp texture of soda along with the refreshing virtues of seltzer, not to mention immerse themselves in a broad array of truly delectable flavors that range from classic and cherry cola to orange soda.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you'll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
There's something about bold statements that grab your attention. Confidence is like a drug, it makes you curious, it makes you question. Just the right amount will suspend disbelief while some things are just too good to be true. Speaking of confidence, there's a new all natural soda beverage on...
Feeding a family can sometimes feel like riding a merry-go-round: your diet revolves around the same dishes, and a lack of inspiration means you can't get off. The shopping list rarely deviates from the same staple ingredients, and everyone gets rather bored.Eating that way is simple and sometimes the only option for those who are time-starved, but simpler still is ordering in recipe boxes that do the imagining – and food shopping – for you. They can also add an injection of much-needed variety, with recipes changing regularly and near restaurant-quality dishes, making you feel like a pro in the...
