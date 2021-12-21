Henderson reports 74 new COVID cases; 462 cases, nine deaths in district

HENDERSON, Ky. — There were 462 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths reported Tuesday by the Green River District Health Department, as most of the seven-county district continues to be an area of high transmission.

Daviess County had 228 new cases and six deaths. There were 74 cases in Henderson County, 60 in Union County with one death, 57 in Ohio County, 22 in Hancock County, 12 in Webster County with one death and nine in McLean County with one death.

Six of the seven seven counties in the district are now at "red" status as areas of high transmission — defined as 25 cases or more per capita by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Only Webster County is at "yellow" status.

Union County has the highest incidence rate in the western half of the state, and the third-highest in the state overall, at 109.3.

These cases were counted in a four-day span from Dec. 17-20. The current seven-day average for new cases in the district is now 131.3 per day.

There have been 41,763 cases reported in the district since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, with 687 deaths. Statewide, there have been 831,003 confirmed cases and 11,847 COVID-related deaths over the course of the pandemic.

"We are again seeing rising incidence rates of COVID-19," Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director said. "The best way to protect yourself and those you love is to get vaccinated against COVID19. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective. Wearing a mask when in public or around people you don’t live with is an effective way to reduce spread. If you are not yet vaccinated, go get vaccinated today. If you must be in indoor public spaces, wear a mask."

COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location and sign-up for update notifications. Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccines.gov.

Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations. Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.

Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine

Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Demographics

The cases being reported from the Green River District Health Department are being investigated and confirmed locally. These cases are then reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

As of Tuesday, the total reported cases in the Green River district by county, current COVID-19 hospitalizations, the cases ever hospitalized, the number of deaths by county and the percent of residents having received at least one dose of the vaccine are:

Daviess: 19,304 23 597 307 56.64

Hancock: 1,575 2 34 20 63.05

Henderson: 8,691 3 267 135 54.82

McLean: 1,705 1 78 43 52.25

Ohio: 5,041 7 185 90 42.49

Union: 2,823 0 116 46 44.27

Webster: 2,624 1 101 46 49.44

Total: 41,763 37 1,378 687 NA

Additional demographic information

Average Age: 40

Age Range: 5 days to 104 years old

Male: 46.9%

Female: 53.1%

GRDHD COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

<1: 231

1-11: 2,889

12-19: 4,891

20-29: 6,726

30-39: 6,876

40-49: 6,171

50-59: 5,553

60-69: 4,357

70-79: 2,513

80+: 1,556