ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 1.43%

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Automobiles & Parts , Travel & Leisure and Oil & Gas Producers sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 gained 1.43%. The biggest gainers of the...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

India shares lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.40%

Investing.com – India equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Power , Public Sector Undertakings and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 fell 0.40%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index lost 0.33%. The biggest gainers of...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE hits pandemic high before festive rally fizzles out

The limited number of traders who came into work for a half-day in London were set to be rewarded by a fourth straight day of gains ahead of Christmas but saw festive cheer fizzle out at the close.The FTSE 100 ended the day up 1.24p, or 0.02%, lower at 7,372.1p despite gains by some of its travel companies as initial studies suggest Omicron might be less likely to put patients in hospital than previous Covid-19 strains.London stocks are nonetheless higher for the week as sentiment took an uptick and remain near to their highest point since before the pandemic.It is...
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.55%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Consumer Goods , Basic Materials and Industrials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.55%, while the S&P 500 index added 0.62%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.85%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.31%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Gold, Utilities and Industrials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.31%. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG),...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever Plc#Commodities Trading#Automobile#Oil And Gas#Carnival Plc#Uk#Ccl#Icag#Tui Ag#Tuit#Ocado Group Plc#Ocdo#Auto Trader Group Plc#Autoa#Ulvr#The London Stock Exchange#Gold Futures#Gbp Usd
investing.com

Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.04%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Telecoms, Industrials and Chemicals sectors led shares higher. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX added 1.04%, while the MDAX index climbed 0.61%, and the TecDAX index added 0.52%. The best performers of the...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares extend gains in thin pre-Christmas trading

Asian shares were higher Thursday after stocks advanced on Wall Street with encouraging reports about the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus and stronger U.S. economic data. Tokyo s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to 28,798.37. In Hong Kong the Hang Seng edged 0.4% higher to 23,186.55. The Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.5% to 3,639.12. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.4% to 2,997.11, while the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.3% to 7,387.60. Shares also rose in Taiwan and Thailand. Major indexes are on track for a Christmas week gains, with trading thinning as the holidays approach. Many world...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
investing.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.16%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.16%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
STOCKS
Benzinga

See Why Acasti Pharma Shares Are Trading Over 20% Higher?

The Company is now focused on the development of medicines for rare conditions, and each of its candidates "may offer meaningful advantages over standard-of-care while mitigating development risk and cost," writes analyst Leland Gershell. The analyst looks forward to the respective entry of GTX-104 and GTX-102 into Phase 3 evaluation...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Australian Shares Close higher as CSL Drives Broad-Based Rally

Investing.com - The ASX 200 lifted from a flat start on Tuesday to close 62.80 points or 0.86% higher at 7,355.00, boosted by healthcare and financials, while investors proved optimistic after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s December policy meeting noted that more workers were quitting their jobs for higher paying positions, encouraged by stronger labour market conditions.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy After Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley Get Bullish on Japan

As most economies struggle to deal with the economic fallout from the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting high vaccination rates, low inflation, and favorable growth prospects. And given Goldman Sachs’ (GS) and Morgan Stanley’s (MS) bullish outlook on the country’s growth prospects, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound Japan-based stocks Honda Motor (HMC), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG), and Canon (CAJ). Let’s discuss.While most economies are still grappling with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting a high vaccination rate. According to Statista, as of November 30, 2021, more than 72% of the third-largest economy’s population was fully vaccinated (two doses). The country is also accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines, which will likely help the economy recover faster.
STOCKS
investing.com

The First “Crypto Clip” in The World Financed 100% With Bitcoin Has Been Released in Spain by Coinmotion and Huecco

The rise of the crypto economy this year has been one of the main drivers of change in the financial ecosystem. In order to popularize and democratize cryptocurrencies, the Coinmotion cryptocurrency platform regulated in Europe has decided to release the first crypto clip in the world financed 100% with bitcoin, with the name “Bajo tu piel”, whose idea came from a visionary artist as is the Spanish Huecco.
WORLD
investing.com

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.46%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Building & Construction, Telecoms & IT and Hotels & Tourism sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share rose 0.46%. The best performers of the session on...
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

Chinese shares close higher Monday

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.4 percent, at 3,681.08 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.67 percent higher at 15,212.49 points. The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.27 trillion yuan (about...
MARKETS
investing.com

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.58%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Chemicals, Healthcare and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 gained 0.58%. The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were Carlsberg A/S...
STOCKS
investing.com

Gold Buoyed by Weak Dollar as Silver Gets Boost From U.S. Data

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held an advance as the dollar weakened, while silver got a boost from signs of an improving U.S. economy. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index steadied on Thursday after its biggest three-day drop since the end of November, boosting bullion’s appeal. Silver held gains after the final U.S. gross domestic product reading was revised higher, bolstering the outlook for metals exposed to industrial production.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Are Citrix Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Premarket?

LIVE WORKSHOP: Learn How to Find Quick Profitable Trades Using Stocks & Options. Click Here to Register (only 50 seats left)!. Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are considering a joint bid for software-maker Citrix Systems Inc CTXS, Bloomberg reports. Vista is looking to use its portfolio company Tibco...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy