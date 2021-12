The Flexa payment network has added Shiba Inu as a payment option at more than 40,000 merchants, according to a Be In Crypto report Monday (Dec. 13). Flexa customers can spend their Shiba Inu digital currency by sending it through the SPEDN wallet on a smartphone app and use it to pay for purchases through the Flex Code that appears on screen, which allows the merchant to scan the code similar to Apple Pay and be paid in fiat through the Amp intermediary cryptocurrency. Flexa deducts the payment amount from the SPEDN wallet.

