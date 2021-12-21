ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in January 2022

Cadillac News
 4 days ago

'How I Met Your Father,' 'This...

www.cadillacnews.com

Vogue Magazine

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in January

A new year is on the horizon, and with it comes a whole new crop of movies and TV shows that will soon be available to stream, courtesy of Netflix. (After all, with the omicron variant on the rise and post-holiday fatigue setting in, it’s safe to say we’ll all need to unwind with some binge-watching pretty soon.) Below, see a full list of everything hitting Netflix in January:
TV SHOWS
EW.com

What's coming to Netflix in January: Interview With the Vampire, a new season of Ozark, and more

New year, new Netflix titles. As the year comes to a close, Netflix released a new set of film and TV titles set to premiere on the streamer service in January 2022. In movies, Interview with the Vampire, the 1994 gothic horror film starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirsten Dunst will drop on Jan. 1, allowing horror fans to sink their teeth into the classic as they continue to mourn the loss of renowned author Anne Rice, whose 1976 novel served as the basis of the film. For classic rom-com enthusiasts, Julia Roberts' Runaway Bride will also be available to stream on the first day of the New Year.
thestreamable.com

What’s Coming to Disney+ in January 2022, Including ‘Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild’ and ‘Eternals’

Disney+ continues the “Ice Age” antics as possum brothers Crash and Eddie find themselves trapped beneath a cave inhabited by dinosaurs. Lucky for them, they are rescued by the one-eyed adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild. Together, they try and save the Lost World from dino domination in the franchise’s latest installment: “The Adventures of Buck Wild.”
Cadillac News

‘Bridgerton’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — Watch the Cast Announcement (VIDEO)

Merry Christmas, dear readers. Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) got you the exact present you’ve been waiting for. Her latest scandal sheet is the source of the Bridgerton Season 2 premiere date — Friday, March 25 on Netflix — as revealed as the cast reads the latest from the “cheeky little mistress”: “Happy anniversary to our buzzy ton. It is customary, for a first anniversary, to gift paper, dear readers. I do hope you find this one informative. Bridgerton returns March 25th.”
MarketWatch

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in January 2022 — and what’s leaving

Hulu is light on originals in January 2022, but will have a slew of network programming to keep viewers’ eyeballs busy. The biggest splash is “How I Met Your Father” (Jan. 18), the long-awaited, not-quite-sequel to the long-running sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.” Hilary Duff stars this time around as a single young woman in New York City, with an older version of herself (played by Kim Cattrall) narrating the story of how she met her true love — and all the romantic misadventures that preceded that. Two episodes will drop on its premiere date, with new eps every following week.
tvinsider.com

What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in January 2022

Netflix is getting ready to ring in the new year with plenty of fresh titles for every viewing taste as we head into January 2020. Among the returning favorites are originals like Ricky Gervais‘ After Life and the highly anticipated first part of Ozark Season 4. And don’t miss Kristen Bell‘s dark turn in the lengthy new title The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. These titles and more are coming to the Netflix library in January. Below, see the full lineup of what’s coming and going from the streamer as we head into the new year.
