What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in January 2022

New year, new Netflix titles. As the year comes to a close, Netflix released a new set of film and TV titles set to premiere on the streamer service in January 2022. In movies, Interview with the Vampire, the 1994 gothic horror film starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirsten Dunst will drop on Jan. 1, allowing horror fans to sink their teeth into the classic as they continue to mourn the loss of renowned author Anne Rice, whose 1976 novel served as the basis of the film. For classic rom-com enthusiasts, Julia Roberts' Runaway Bride will also be available to stream on the first day of the New Year.
