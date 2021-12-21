Off-duty NYPD officer charged with DWI after Queens crash

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested early Tuesday on drunk driving charges after he crashed into a car in Queens, authorities said.

According to officials, just before 4 a.m., Officer Patrick Gross, 32, allegedly struck a vehicle where the Long Island Expressway and Cross Island Parkway meet near Bayside.

Gross, who joined the NYPD in 2015, was uncooperative, police said.

According to the Daily News , Gross' eyes were bloodshot and his speech was incoherent.

Gross was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while impaired, and refusing to take a breath test.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Gross was suspended without pay.

An investigation remains ongoing.