Off-duty NYPD officer charged with DWI after Queens crash
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested early Tuesday on drunk driving charges after he crashed into a car in Queens, authorities said.
According to officials, just before 4 a.m., Officer Patrick Gross, 32, allegedly struck a vehicle where the Long Island Expressway and Cross Island Parkway meet near Bayside.
Gross, who joined the NYPD in 2015, was uncooperative, police said.
According to the Daily News , Gross' eyes were bloodshot and his speech was incoherent.
Gross was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while impaired, and refusing to take a breath test.
There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.
Gross was suspended without pay.
An investigation remains ongoing.
