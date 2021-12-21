ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

A's, new manager Mark Kotsay agree to three-year contract

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTN0O_0dSnC0PA00

The A’s officially named Mark Kotsay their next manager Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Audacy Sports’ Jon Heyman reported the move.

Kotsay, 46, succeeds his friend and mentor Bob Melvin as the 31st manager in franchise history and 19th manager in Oakland A’s history. According to the team, Kotsay signed a three-year contract with a club option for the 2025 season.

Melvin was the longest-tenured manager in Oakland A’s history before he was granted an opportunity to speak with the San Diego Padres earlier this year. Melvin agreed to a three-year accord with the Padres and brought trusted bench coach Ryan Christenson with him to San Diego, leaving Kotsay as the prime in-house candidate.

Kotsay spent four of his 17 MLB seasons in Oakland from 2004-07 and cultivated a reputation as a hard-nosed grinder throughout his career, where he mainly played center field. He spent last season as a third-base coach, but had been part of Melvin’s staff as a bench coach and quality control coach since 2016.

A’s right-handers Chris Bassitt and James Kaprielian tweeted out their approval of Kotsay’s hiring on Monday afternoon.

Kotsay beat out a reported field of finalists that included Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, Astros bench coach Joe Espada, A’s bullpen coach Marcus Jensen and A’s hitting coach Darren Bush.

With five seasons on the A’s coaching staff, the respected Kotsay provides the most seamless transition the front office could ask for. He also probably fits the teams budget constraints as a first-year skipper and figures to shave some payroll off Melvin’s projected $4 million salary for 2022.

When/if the MLB lockout is resolved, the A’s could be looking at a roster rebuild next season, with stars like Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, Bassitt, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas potentially available for trades.

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 The Fan

Bob Melvin Joins The Extravaganza!

Ben & Woods are joined on the Christmas & Holiday Extravaganza by Padres manager Bob Melvin! Listen here as Bob talks about what the holidays are like at his house, his favorite Christmas movies, what’s on his Christmas list this year, and MUCH more!
BASEBALL
Union Democrat

A's introduce Mark Kotsay as manager: 'The right guy to lead us forward'

Mark Kotsay's ties to the A's run deep. They eyed him in the 1996 draft and later traded for him. Kotsay played four seasons for Oakland, during which his three children were born, and said he considers the A's organization home. He spent the past six years on their coaching staff.
MLB
FanSided

Carlos Correa made mistake turning down Detroit Tigers offer

The Detroit Tigers were perfectly positioned to sign Carlos Correa. His former manager, A.J. Hinch, was already on the bench. The Tigers were looking to come out of their rebuild and had plenty of money to spend. That was proven with their reported offer to Correa – a ten year deal worth $275 million.
MLB
True Blue LA

Freddie Freeman contract details emerge

If the Dodgers are interested in signing Freddie Freeman, the newly-minted world champ isn’t going to come cheap: he’s reportedly looking for a six-year contract worth around $180 million, according to John Heyman of MLB Network. “Doesn’t seem unreasonable to me with what he’s accomplished,” Heyman said on...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Ryan Christenson
Person
Joe Espada
Person
Mark Kotsay
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Darren Bush
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Marcus Jensen
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Matt Olson
True Blue LA

Decision in Trevor Bauer case still pending

A decision in whether or not to file criminal charges against Trevor Bauer is not likely to come until January, reports Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic. Though the Pasadena Police Department turned over its findings in late August, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said that the sexual assault case brought against Bauer is still under review.
PASADENA, CA
FanSided

Dodgers break lockout silence with surprise Cody Bellinger deal

Just two days before Christmas, the Los Angeles Dodgers gave us the greatest gift of all: unreported MLB transaction news!. Not a minor-league signing. Not a coaching staff adjustment. Genuine, honest-to-goodness baseball news somehow completed prior to the MLB lockout before getting lost in the shuffle. You know, like the...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Cody Bellinger News

It turns out Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a new contract right before the Dec. 1 lockout. However, the deal wasn’t reported until this Thursday. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, it’s a one-year deal for Bellinger that is worth $17 million. This contract allows him to avoid arbitration.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Los Angeles Signs Free Agent Catcher to Minor League Deal

The Dodgers have made their first player signing since retaining Chris Taylor on a 4-year deal. While it hasn’t been their fault that they haven’t made any more moves (e.g., Freddie Freeman), they weren’t very active beforehand either. Well, they’re showing some activity now as they recently made a signing that no one saw coming.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Audacy Sports#Oakland Athletics#Oakland A#Athletics#The San Diego Padres#Jameskaprielian#Rays#Astros
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Could LA Trade for Matt Olson if They Can’t Sign Freddie Freeman?

The rumors that have linked the Los Angeles Dodgers with Freddie Freeman are very intriguing, but if we’re being honest, LA signing the 2020 MVP when the lockout ends still seems like a long shot. While the Dodgers will likely be in the mix if he decides to sign elsewhere, the Atlanta Braves are still the favorites to retain the player often referred to as this generation’s ‘Mr. Brave.’ If LA pulls off another offseason stunner by signing Freeman that would be great. But, if it doesn’t happen, the team could pivot towards a trade for A’s All-Star first baseman, Matt Olson.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Former Yankees Finding New Homes Overseas

A few former Yankees have taken their careers overseas this winter, signing with Japanese and Korean teams while MLB’s lockout persists. The most recent was Iván Nova, who last played for the Yankees in 2016. The right-hander will pitch for the SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization after inking a one-year deal that could pay him $1 million with incentives. Yonhap News’ Jeeho Yoo reported the deal on Dec. 20.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Mercury News

Photos: Oakland Athletics Mark Kotsay through the years

The Oakland Athletics officially named Mark Kotsay their 31st manager in franchise history on Tuesday. Kotsay replaces Bob Melvin, who left to manage the San Diego Padres after 10 years with the A’s. The former outfielder played for the A’s from 2004-2007. He’s spent the last six seasons in the clubhouse, first as a bench coach in 2016, then as quality control coach from 2018 to 2020 before moving to third base coach in 2021.
OAKLAND, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

10 Greatest Detroit Tigers teams of all-time

There is no question that the Detroit Tigers have one of the most storied histories in all of Major League Baseball. Not only have they won four World Championships since their inaugural season in 1901 but they have also had some great teams that came up just short of raising a trophy. But have you ever sat down and thought about which Tigers team is the greatest of all-time? Well, we have you covered! Here is a countdown of the top 10 Detroit Tigers teams of all-time.
MLB
FanSided

3 Scrooge moves the Dodgers made that killed fans’ Christmas spirit

The Los Angeles Dodgers just paid a $32.65 million luxury tax bill, so it’s obvious they have money to spend and/or waste. But before the lockout, they only made a few uninspiring transactions, the highlight of which was re-signing Chris Taylor — something that needed to get done after he said he was willing to take a discount to remain in LA.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees Bolster Catching Depth, Add Promising Bullpen Arm

While all has been relatively quiet on the Yankees’ front during the first month of the lockout, they did make a few moves recently to bolster their minor league depth. After re-signing catcher Rob Brantly on a minor league deal earlier in the month, the Yankees added two more catching options to their system in David Freitas and Rodolfo Duran.
MLB
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
437
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy