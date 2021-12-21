ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IU women's basketball game canceled as COVID continues to wreak havoc on sports nationwide

By Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
As COVID continues to wreak havoc on sports schedules across the country, the IU women’s basketball team is the latest program to see a game canceled.

The No. 8 Hoosiers (9-2) canceled their game against Wright State, scheduled for Tuesday night “due to COVID-19 implications resulting from positive cases within Wright State's tier one individuals,” according to the IU athletic department. The game will not be rescheduled.

'Absolutely dire':IU Health doctor warns of COVID's latest burden on Indiana hospitals

The NBA and NFL have had to reschedule numerous games over the last week due to an increase in cases. The NFL had 51 players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. The NHL began its scheduled Christmas break two days early due to COVID concerns. At least 41 men’s college basketball programs are currently on pause due to COVID, according to CBS Sports.

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

