Heath, OH

Heath Walmart temporarily closes because of COVID

By Jim Weiker, The Columbus Dispatch
 7 days ago

Walmart said it would temporarily close its store in Heath, Ohio, starting Tuesday to sanitize the store following a COVID outbreak.

The retailer announced that the store would close at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, and reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday, in the midst of the year's busiest shopping season.

"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," Walmart said in a news release.

"In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Heath store location at 911 Hebron Road beginning at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Thursday, December 23."

Walmart said that when the store reopens, unvaccinated employees must continue to wear masks.

Walmart's announcement comes as COVID rates and hospitalizations soar from the highly infectious omicron variant.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Heath Walmart temporarily closes because of COVID

