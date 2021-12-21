ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillett man pleads not guilty to homicide charges filed over crash

By OCONTO COUNTY
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
OCONTO - A Gillett man has pleaded not guilty to charges filed over the death of his passenger in an Oct. 3 crash.

Mark A. Martin, 54, entered the pleas Dec. 16 to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide while operating with a prohibited alcohol content, obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Christopher Matchopatow, 54, of Keshena, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 4 miles west of Gillett, at the intersection of Oconto County V and County U in the town of Underhill.

According to the criminal complaint, a westbound pickup failed to stop for the stop sign at County V, continued through the intersection and went into the ditch, where it struck a tree, spun 90 degrees and came to rest shortly at 11 p.m.

Martin, who was treated for a minor injury, claimed a third man who left the scene had been driving. The deputy noted Martin smelled of intoxicants when he spoke, and that his speech was slow and raspy. When asked how much alcohol he had consumed that night, Martin replied “a lot,” the criminal complaint states.

Martin has four previous convictions for operating while intoxicated, the most recent in March 2010 in Shawano County, according to online court records. He is being held on $50,000 cash bond.

