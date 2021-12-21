Who's running in the Shelby County 2022 election? Find out here.

Candidates running in Shelby County primaries started picking up petitions Monday.

The primary is May 3, 2022, with the general election set for Aug. 4, 2022.

Here is the list of candidates who have filed their petitions and qualified as of the close of business Dec. 20, 2021, as well as candidates who have announced campaigns.

This story will be updated regularly.

Shelby County Mayor, Democratic Primary

Incumbent Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is running for reelection. He was sworn in as the sixth mayor of Shelby County on Sept. 1, 2018.

In 2014, Harris was elected to the State Senate, becoming the youngest senator in the state of Tennessee at the time. Democratic senators selected him to serve as the Senate Minority Leader. Before that, he served on the Memphis City Council, starting in 2011.

Shelby County Mayor, Republican Primary

Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan announced in October that he was running for Shelby County mayor. Morgan has represented Memphis’ 5th City Council district since 2016.

Shelby County Commissioners

District Four, Republican Primary

Jordan Carpenter picked up a petition to seek the Republican nomination as Shelby County Commissioner for District 4.

District Seven, Democratic Primary

Kathy Temple has picked up a petition to seek the Democratic nomination for the Shelby County Commission District 7 seat.

Althea Greene has also announced that she plans to run in the Democratic Primary to seek the nomination for the Shelby County Commission District 7 seat.

District Seven, Independent Candidates (no primary)

Shirelle Brown picked up a petition to run as an independent candidate seeking the Shelby County Commission seat representing District 7.

District Eight, Democratic Primary

Incumbent Mickell Lowery has picked up a petition to seek the Democratic nomination for the Shelby County Commission District 8 seat.

District 10, Democratic Primary

Britney Thornton has announced that she plans to run for the Democratic nomination for the Shelby County Commission District 10 seat.

District 11, Democratic Primary

Eric Winston has picked up a petition to seek the Democratic nomination for the Shelby County Commission District 11 seat.

District 12, Democratic Primary

Reginald Boyce, Erika Sugarmon and David Walker have picked up petitions to seek the Democratic nomination for the Shelby County District 12 seat.

District 13, Democratic Primary

Incumbent Michael Whaley has picked up a petition to seek the Democratic nomination for the Shelby County Commission District 13.

Shelby County District Attorney General, Republican Primary

Incumbent District Attorney General Amy Weirich is currently seeking reelection to the position to which she was appointed in 2011 by then-Governor Bill Haslam. She was elected in 2012 to serve the remaining two years on the term, then elected to a full eight-year term in 2014.

Shelby County District Attorney General, Democratic Primary

Attorney Linda Harris was the first Democratic candidate to enter the race for district attorney general. She is currently an independent conflict resolution mediator and arbitrator, but has previously worked as federal judicial law clerk to the late U.S. District Court Judge Jerome Turner, a veteran prosecutor with the U.S. Attorneys in the Western District of Tennessee and as a private practice constitutional law and civil rights attorney.

Steve Mulroy, a member of the law faculty at the University of Memphis, is also a former civil rights lawyer for the U.S. Justice Department and a former federal prosecutor. He was a Shelby County Commissioner from 2006 to 2014, and is now seeking to become district attorney general.

Attorney Janika White announced Dec. 14 that she was joining the race for the Democratic nomination for Shelby County district attorney general. White is an attorney at Bailey, Bailey, & White PLLC. White previously served as a judicial law clerk to then-Chancellor Kenny Armstrong of the Shelby County Chancery Court and clerked for Bernice Bouie Donald, who at the time was a U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Tennessee.

Assessor, Democratic Primary

Incumbent Assessor Melvin Burgess picked up a petition to seek reelection in the Democratic primary.

Trustee, Democratic Primary

Incumbent Trustee Regina Newman picked up a petition to seek reelection in the Democratic primary.

Sheriff, Democratic Primary

Incumbent Sheriff Floyd Bonner picked up a petition to seek reelection in the Democratic primary.

Keisha Scott also picked up a petition to seek election in the Democratic primary for sheriff.

Circuit Court Clerk, Democratic Primary

Incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Temika Gipson picked up a petition to seek reelection in the Democratic primary.

Criminal Court Clerk, Democratic Primary

Maerne Bernard picked up a petition to seek election in the Democratic primary for criminal court clerk.

Juvenile Court Clerk, Democratic Primary.

Stephanie Gatewood, Janeen Gordon and Marcus Mitchell picked up petitions to seek election in the Democratic primary for juvenile court clerk.

Probate Court Clerk, Democratic Primary

Incumbent Probate Court Clerk Bill Morrison picked up a petition to seek reelection in the Democratic primary.

William Chism Jr. also picked up a petition for the Democratic primary.

Probate Court Clerk, Republican Primary

DeWayne Jackson picked up a petition to seek election as the Republican candidate for the probate court clerk.

County Clerk, Democratic Primary

Brenda Blanton and Arriell Gipson have picked up petitions to seek the Democratic nomination for the position of county clerk.

County Clerk, Republican Primary

Jeffrey Jacobs picked up a petition to seek the Republican nomination for the position of county clerk.

Register of Deeds, Democratic Primary

Incumbent Register of Deeds Shelandra Ford picked up a petition to seek reelection in the Democratic primary.

