Denver, CO

RTD buses and trains are free on New Year’s Eve

By Keely Sugden
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — RTD will offer free rides on all of its bus and train lines on New Year’s Eve to encourage responsible celebrations.

“Go out, be merry and leave the driving to us as you celebrate new beginnings with 2022,” RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said. “Through a partnership with Molson Coors, RTD is offering free rides across the transit system to New Year’s Eve partygoers.”

The free rides will be available from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 7 a.m. Jan. 1. RTD has partnered with Molson Coors to offer Coors Light Free Rides for more than 1.7 million riders in the last 13 years. The Free Rides program began in 1987.

Plan your RTD trip , find route and schedule information online.

“At Molson Coors, we want the places where we work to be even better places to live, and that includes ensuring safety in those communities,” said Tami Garrison, Community Affairs Director, Molson Coors. “Our Free Rides program is just one of many ways Molson Coors helps others celebrate responsibly. People can ring in 2022 knowing they have a transportation alternative on New Year’s Eve.”

