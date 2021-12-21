ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Rapides School Board seeks input on 2022-23 calendar

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06y17V_0dSnBKwE00

The Rapides Parish School Board again wants your opinion on how the 2022-23 school calendar should look.

The board will be considering three options — a traditional calendar, a balanced calendar and a calendar starting in September that will extend school days by 25 minutes.

The board offered a balanced calendar as an option in last year's voting, but it was overwhelmingly rejected by employees, students, parents/guardians and the community in favor of the traditional calendar.

The balanced calendar keeps students in classes longer into the summer, but provides longer breaks throughout the year. Students still would attend the same number of days, but those days would stretch across 11 months.

The option to start school in September would keep students out of classes until after the Labor Day holiday. With that option, classes would begin on Sept. 6, 2022.

Voting will remain open until 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2022. The board will see results of the survey at its Feb. 1, 2022, meeting and will vote to set the calendar.

You can find additional information on each option and vote by visiting https://tinyurl.com/mv7apts3.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Rapides Parish, LA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapides School Board
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

338
Followers
92
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy