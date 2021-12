The 'Float' cat tree has been designed by João Teixeira as a solution for owners seeking out a way to keep their furry friend happy and entertained throughout the day in a decidedly stylish way. The cat tree is characterized by its flatpack design that connects each of the four levels together with a series of posts. These components work together to provide cats with ample areas to climb, sleep, scratch and more that won't take up too much space.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO