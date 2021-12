Stumped this holiday season on what to buy the dude in your life? Whether you’re seeking thoughtfully-curated gifts or want to simplify your own life and get your essentials delivered regularly, some of the best men’s subscription boxes offer hand-picked fashion, self-care and outdoor gear items that are also perfect for gift-giving. Here are 15 great subscription boxes tailored for every type of man and the things he loves. Whether he is passionate about collecting vinyl, exploring new tech, devouring snacks or constantly rearranging his home decor, there are plenty of ways to show him you care with gifts that arrive year-round. 1....

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO