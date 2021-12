Our mission is to expose a diverse population of young girls to a high-quality STEM curriculum that inspires confidence in their pursuits of learning throughout the year. The ideal candidate for the East Coast Market Director position will have a deep passion for education equity and gender parity and possess extensive executive leadership and relationship-building skills, strengths in cultural competence, strategic communication, stakeholder management, and will bring experience closing significant negotiations and solicitations on behalf of our organization.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO