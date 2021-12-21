ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Intel tells unvaccinated employees they face unpaid leave

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Intel has told workers that unvaccinated people who don't get an exemption for religious or medical reasons will be on unpaid leave beginning in April.

The California-based semiconductor company told employees last month they had a Jan. 4 deadline to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or seek an exemption, citing a government mandate for federal contractors.

The constitutionality of broad government mandates is up in the air. A federal court in Georgia blocked the contractor mandate earlier this month, but the government is appealing.

Intel is for now leaving its policies in place, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

“We are closely monitoring the legal environment and expect it will take time for the case in Georgia, as well as other similar cases, to be fully resolved,” Intel said in a statement.

In a Dec. 7 memo to employees, Chief People Officer Christy Pambianchi told employees the Jan. 4 vaccine deadline remains in place.

She wrote that employees who aren’t vaccinated must seek a medical or religious accommodation and submit to weekly testing, regardless of whether they are still working remotely.

Intel will review employees’ exemption requests until March 15. Pambianchi said employees who don’t receive an exemption will begin unpaid leave on April 4 for at least three months but “will not be terminated.”

She said Intel will continue providing health care benefits to unvaccinated employees on leave.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

Google Mandates Employee Vaccine Proof; Leave For Unvaccinated; May Not Exempt COVID Recovery

Google will give employees until January 18 to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or apply for an exemption. “As we’ve stated before, our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running,” according to a Google spokesperson, confirming CNBC’s report. “We’re committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy.”
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Kroger Strips Unvaccinated Employees Of Their Benefits

Supermarket chain Kroger announced Tuesday it will eliminate paid emergency leave for unvaccinated employees who contract COVID-19 in addition to requiring some of them to pay a monthly $50 health insurance surcharge starting in 2022, according to a company memo. The country’s largest supermarket chain, which employees roughly 465,000 workers,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Verge

Google is threatening to fire unvaccinated employees

Google employees who haven’t been vaccinated could be put on forced leave and then let go from the company if they fail to follow its COVID-19 rules, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC. The policy will reportedly affect employees that would have fallen under the jurisdiction of President Biden’s vaccine mandate, which is currently facing challenges in the Senate and court system.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Unvaccinated General Motors CAMI Plant Workers Placed On Unpaid Leave

Workers at the General Motors CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario that have not yet been vaccinated have been placed on unpaid leave, according to a report from Automotive News. Mike Van Boekel, chair of the Unifor Local 88 brand that represents workers there, confirmed to Automotive News this week...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Legislative Gazette

Businesses face fines for unmasked or unvaccinated employees and patrons, beginning December 13

Beginning today, masks will be required in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. Employees and customers must either be vaccinated or masked in restaurants, bars, shops and stores, performance venues and most every other type of business, or face a $1,000 fie per violation, under strict new statewide rules announced Friday.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Associated Press
The US Sun

Which states have a Covid vaccine mandate?

THERE was an initial freeze on Covid vaccine mandates in the United States. However, a decision by a court has reinstated the vaccine mandates. As news reports of the Omicron Covid variant rapidly spread across the United States, the Biden administration is seeking Covid vaccine mandates across the country. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: How will Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway work?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The administration is still working on details for how the program will work.
U.S. POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
76K+
Followers
84K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy