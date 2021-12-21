ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is a Carbon Embargo a Climate Solution?

By Ian Linnabary, Will Shadley
 4 days ago

Linnabary: We Can Decarbonize Globally Through a Carbon Embargo. Climate change is undoubtedly a global issue that will affect every nation. We already see the dramatic effects of climate change through increased wildfires, rising sea levels and a rise in the global average temperature. Climate change is an issue we all...

Linnabary: We Can Decarbonize Globally Through a Carbon Embargo

Climate change is undoubtedly a global issue that will affect every nation. We already see the dramatic effects of climate change through increased wildfires, rising sea levels and a rise in the global average temperature. Climate change is an issue we all should solve. Unfortunately, this is not the reality.
TheConversationCanada

Why carbon capture and storage is key to avoiding the worst effects of the climate emergency

With the ongoing climate emergency and nations’ commitments to meet net-zero goals by 2050, there’s a heightened need to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions through whatever means possible. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) or carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) are included in the mitigation pathways set out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Despite this, carbon capture technologies have been labelled as a distraction from supporting renewable energies and as extending the life of the oil and gas industry. But CCUS is a technology we cannot ignore. CCUS are technologies that concentrate carbon dioxide from various streams, including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Lessons from a year of reporting on climate solutions in Cascadia

This story is part of the series Getting to Zero: Decarbonizing Cascadia, which explores the path to low-carbon energy for British Columbia, Washington, and Oregon. This project is produced in partnership with InvestigateWest and other media outlets. Worried about the climate crisis? You’ve got plenty of company after the events...
SEATTLE, WA
dallassun.com

Carbon colonialism must be challenged if we want to make climate progress

Assessments of the UN climate conference COP26's success have been mixed, but none have been entirely positive. Achieving the Paris agreement's target of limiting global warming to 1.5℃ above pre-industrial levels is a goal described by UN secretary general Antonio Guterres as "on life support", whilst reports in the wake of the conference suggested that the world is on track for "disastrous levels" of global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
101.9 KELO-FM

EU carbon plan divides states in build-up to 2022 climate talks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A European Union plan to charge fuel suppliers for the CO2 emitted by cars and home-heating has split member states and looks set to dominate negotiations on how to tackle climate change in 2022. EU policymakers proposed a new emissions trading system (ETS) for transport and...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

Denmark bets on North Sea carbon capture to hit climate goals

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark will allocate 16 billion Danish crowns ($2.43 billion) towards carbon capture and storage subsidies over the coming decade in a move to reach one of the world’s most ambitious climate targets, its government said on Tuesday. Last year, the Nordic country banned oil and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
floridapolitics.com

Luke Strominger: COP26 reinforces the need to focus on local climate solutions

There is no one-size-fits-all for climate solutions. , I reflected that local action is the basis for global cooperation on climate change. My experiences in Glasgow reaffirmed this. Given the vast biodiversity of our planet, every country has distinct environmental challenges, as well as a variety of potential solutions. There...
ENVIRONMENT
aithority.com

EcoPenguin Partners with COTAP to Offer High-Quality Carbon Offsets that Help Counteract Cryptocurrency’s Climate Impacts

EcoPenguin, the world’s first carbon offsetting platform in the cryptocurrency space, is partnering with the non-profit Carbon Offsets to Alleviate Poverty (COTAP.org), the first carbon offset provider to accept all major cryptocurrencies. Together, they are providing the cryptocurrency community with convenient ways to take responsibility for its environmental footprint and mitigate its climate impacts.
ENVIRONMENT

