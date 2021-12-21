Flames add goaltender Dan Vladar to COVID protocol, left with only three active players

Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

After three consecutive days with no additional positive cases, the Calgary Flames reopened their training facility yesterday. Unfortunately, Dan Vladar, one of the handful of players that had not yet entered the protocol for the Flames, was placed there today.

That leaves just Matthew Tkachuk, Blake Coleman and Michael Stone as the only active, healthy players for the Flames not in the COVID protocol. The team hasn’t played a game since Dec. 11 and is not scheduled to take the ice again until Dec. 27 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Whether that game will actually happen remains to be seen, as cases rise across the league, but the Flames would potentially have some players back in time. Not Vladar, though, if he’s put through the same 10-day quarantine period as others.