ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames add goaltender Dan Vladar to COVID protocol, left with only three active players

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H9CUJ_0dSn8jjb00
Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

After three consecutive days with no additional positive cases, the Calgary Flames reopened their training facility yesterday. Unfortunately, Dan Vladar, one of the handful of players that had not yet entered the protocol for the Flames, was placed there today.

That leaves just Matthew Tkachuk, Blake Coleman and Michael Stone as the only active, healthy players for the Flames not in the COVID protocol. The team hasn’t played a game since Dec. 11 and is not scheduled to take the ice again until Dec. 27 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Whether that game will actually happen remains to be seen, as cases rise across the league, but the Flames would potentially have some players back in time. Not Vladar, though, if he’s put through the same 10-day quarantine period as others.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames add 17 more people to COVID protocol

The Calgary Flames announced that 17 more people have been entered into the COVID protocol: seven players, three coaches and seven support staff. Rasmus Andersson, Byron Froese, Johnny Gaudreau, Erik Gudbranson, Trevor Lewis, Jacob Markstrom and Tyler Pitlick have joined the other players, while Ryan Huska, Kirk Muller and head coach Darryl Sutter are also now in the protocol.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks' Brett Connolly to have hearing with Department of Player Safety after vicious hit on Stars' Tanner Kero

It was a scary scene in Dallas on Saturday night as forward Tanner Kero had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher early in the first period following a vicious collision along the boards. Kero was unconscious when he left the ice, surrounded by the entire Stars roster, but fortunately the team announced shortly thereafter that he was “conscious, alert and responsive.” Kero was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment. There has been no further update from the team.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL puts Predators, Bruins on pause through holiday break

As expected, there have been more postponements around the league as a result of the sharp increase in players testing positive for COVID-19. The league announced that the Bruins and Predators have had their games postponed through the holiday break while three other contests this weekend have been postponed including Saturday's Canucks-Maple Leafs contest. A full summary of the postponed games by team from today’s announcement is as follows:
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Blake Coleman
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Goaltender#The Calgary Flames
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL announces Saturday's Canadiens-Bruins game postponed

The NHL has announced another postponement, this time for a game scheduled between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens for Saturday night. This comes after the Bruins played undermanned Thursday and the Canadiens played in an empty building. There are COVID and hockey-related revenue concerns to be considered by the league after the Bruins have continued to place more and more players into the protocol.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brandon Carlo added to COVID protocol; Jakub Zboril undergoes surgery

The Boston Bruins are already shut down for the holiday break, but today brought some bad news for two of their defensemen. Brandon Carlo has been added to the COVID protocol, the 10th player so far for Boston. He joins Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Patrice Bergeron, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen, Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the shelf, unavailable for the time being. The first few names should be eligible to return before the Bruins take the ice again on Dec. 27, but if Carlo has tested positive and is experiencing any symptoms, he will not.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils acquire goaltender Jon Gillies from Blues

The St. Louis Blues are set to get Jordan Binnington back after he was removed from COVID protocol, meaning they no longer needed the services of recently signed netminder Jon Gillies. They’ve traded Gillies to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for future considerations, giving him a chance at a roster spot that wasn’t going to be available in St. Louis.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes listening to offers on Jakob Chychrun

In the offseason, the Arizona Coyotes made it clear that they would be going through a full rebuild. They made several moves to take on bad contracts and sold off key players like Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak. The one player who seemed untouchable through all of that was Jakob Chychrun, a 23-year-old top-pairing defenseman signed to a very reasonable $4.6M cap hit through 2024-25. Chychrun seemed to be embracing the organization and was set to become the one core piece that Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong would build around.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins placed in COVID protocol

The Edmonton Oilers added another forward to the COVID protocol, and this time it’s someone with a little more responsibility. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins joins Ryan McLeod and Devin Shore on the sidelines, unavailable for Saturday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken. Notably, Nugent-Hopkins played nearly 20 minutes last night...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith placed in COVID protocol

It turns out that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins isn’t the only notable Oilers player to enter COVID protocol on Friday, as the team announced that defenseman Duncan Keith has also been placed there. That triggered a series of moves with Kris Russell being transferred to LTIR retroactive to December 9, Markus Niemelainen was moved to injured reserve, and Cooper Marody and Seth Griffith were recalled from Bakersfield of the AHL.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper enters COVID protocol

Less than 30 minutes before their game is set to begin, the Colorado Avalanche have announced that Darcy Kuemper won’t be in the net as expected. The goaltender has been added to the COVID protocol, leaving Pavel Francouz to make the start. Kuemper joins J.T. Compher and Andre Burakovsky,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

669
Followers
2K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy