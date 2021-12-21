‘This Is Going To Be Tough On Us’: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies In Fire On Far South Side

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman died on Christmas afternoon after being hit by a light rail train in Denver. Police believe she was walking on the tracks — and say it does not appear she intended to be hit. Officers responded to the area near Acoma Street and Iowa Avenue on Saturday. (credit: CBS) The area is near tracks for RTD light rail and freight trains. (credit: CBS) “The investigation revealed that an adult female pedestrian was walking northbound and was struck by the light rail train going northbound,” officials with the Denver Police Department stated. “It is believed that the pedestrian was on the tracks at the time of the crash.” “Preliminary information does not indicate that pedestrian’s actions to move in front of the train were intentional,” officials stated. This incident is still under investigation and the identity of the woman will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO