Chicago, IL

‘This Is Going To Be Tough On Us’: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies In Fire On Far South Side

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A two-year-old boy died in a house fire on Tuesday morning on the Far South Side. The fire broke out in a home near 122nd and Lafayette around 11:30 a.m.. While some people escaped a child was trapped on the second floor and died. A...

chicago.cbslocal.com

