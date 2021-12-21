ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TREASURIES-Yields rise as traders look past Omicron

By Ross Kerber
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment on auction) By Ross Kerber Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday as traders focused on optimistic economic conditions despite the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The moves marked a reversal of sentiment from Monday, when the yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell as far as 1.353%, the lowest since Dec. 3. In Tuesday trading the note was up 5.6 basis points at 1.4754%. Investors seemed to be betting that Omicron's spread would not interrupt economic growth, said Tufts University economist Brian Bethune. The message from the trading, he said, is that "Omicron is a threat, but it's not going to derail things." Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, contributing to risk-on sentiment. Demand for a $20 billion auction of 20-year bonds in the early afternoon was "strong," according to a note from BMO Capital Markets analyst Ben Jeffery. That caused a slight pullback in yields just before the 10-year note was about to climb past 1.5% for the first time since Dec. 13. That move still left higher a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 80 basis points, about a basis point more than Monday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.5 basis points at 0.6746%. December 21 Tuesday 1:23PM New York / 1823 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.07 0.071 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.165 0.1674 0.002 Two-year note 99-170/256 0.6746 0.045 Three-year note 100-32/256 0.9573 0.050 Five-year note 100-28/256 1.2271 0.063 Seven-year note 100-176/256 1.3957 0.060 10-year note 99-20/256 1.4754 0.056 20-year bond 101-80/256 1.9203 0.033 30-year bond 99-176/256 1.8887 0.041 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -18.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Sonya Hepinstall)

