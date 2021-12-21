The fun don’t stop with this Autopop water bottle

If you’ve ever gone camping or even commuted to work, you likely know the power of a good thermos. These metal bottles are great at keeping your drinks not only secure, but also at the proper temperature, hot or cold. But when it comes to knowing which thermos to buy yourself or a loved one, that can be a bit more challenging. To help you on your quest, we’ve rounded up some of the best thermoses available, as well as spelled out exactly what you should be looking for and why. What To Consider When Buying a Thermos Keeping food and drinks...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO