Amazon distribution warehouse approved by Churchill Borough Council

CHURCHILL, Pa. — The Churchill Borough Council approved a new Amazon distribution warehouse.

After months of hearings and hours of public comments, the seven-member borough council approved the plan to build a 2.6-million-square-foot Amazon distribution and logistics center at the vacant Westinghouse Research and Technology Park in Churchill.

“Council is not the pro or con of this. We’re not a yes or no. If there are people who are really for it or people really against it. We’re neither of those,” explained President Jay Dworin.

Those in favor of the development said it could bring more than a thousand jobs to the area and generate 11 million dollars annually in tax money.

“I think it’s a great idea especially for this area,” explained Connie Fiorina. “You know I don’t see why it would be a problem. It’s right off the parkway. It’s very convenient.”

But those against are worried about the environmental impact and increased traffic.

“I’m most concerned about the heavy traffic, the potential of highly congested streets,” explained Ruthie Rea.