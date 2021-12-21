ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

2 people shot, 1 killed in Gastonia, police say; suspect in custody

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DxhKn_0dSn6jNV00

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At least one person is dead after a shooting in Gastonia Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Herman Drive around 12:52 on Dec. 21.

Two people were shot, according to initial reports from police. One person was confirmed to be dead.

Teen son charged with attempted murder of father after Gastonia stabbing

A suspect is in custody, Gastonia police confirmed. Authorities were not looking for any additional suspects.

Officials said to expect a heavy police presence in the area while detectives investigate the homicide.

Avoid the Herman Drive area if it is possible, police said.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story . FOX 46 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Suspect forces woman into car, flees scene in east Charlotte; suspect found dead after chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect accused of forcing a woman into a car, fleeing police, and shooting at officers Wednesday night was found dead in their vehicle after a pursuit in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers were responding to a domestic violence situation just after 8:41 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

High Point man charged in death of CMPD officer, mother of 3 killed in I-85 crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 50-year-old man is facing charges in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-85 in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Daniel Morgan of High Point is charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Fox 46 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy