2 people shot, 1 killed in Gastonia, police say; suspect in custody

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At least one person is dead after a shooting in Gastonia Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Herman Drive around 12:52 on Dec. 21.

Two people were shot, according to initial reports from police. One person was confirmed to be dead.

A suspect is in custody, Gastonia police confirmed. Authorities were not looking for any additional suspects.

Officials said to expect a heavy police presence in the area while detectives investigate the homicide.

Avoid the Herman Drive area if it is possible, police said.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story . FOX 46 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

