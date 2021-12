Mike Cully was placed on paid administrative leave after sending abusive Twitter messages to the Beaverton mayor.The executive director of the League of Oregon Cities resigned Monday night, Dec. 20, after he sent private messages on Twitter to Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty calling her "weak" and saying she has "no soul." The exchange between Beaty and Cully began Friday, Dec. 17, after Cully announced on his now-deleted Twitter account that he doesn't tip fast food workers. "That's what your paycheck is for," Cully added. "Dissatisfied? Get an education and a better job." Cully has worked with the League of...

