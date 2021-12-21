ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Deputies ask for help searching for missing Punta Gorda teen

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGodr_0dSn6QYa00

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a Punta Gorda teen who hasn’t been seen since Saturday, Dec. 18.

Braidyn Kinzer, 16, went to work in the Deep Creek area on Saturday and told his mom he was going to be staying at an unknown friend’s house afterward, deputies said. He didn’t come home the next morning and he didn’t show up for work the next day either.

Deputies said Kinzer might also be in the Port Charlotte area. Kinzer drives a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, pictured below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GiItk_0dSn6QYa00

If anyone has any information about where Kinzer may be, please call the non-emergency line at 941-639-0013.

