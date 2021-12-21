ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple advertising VP Nick Law leaving the company after two years

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEHES_0dSn6MGu00

With top executives leaving the most traditional Silicon Valley business, Apple is suffering another loss as Nick Law, its VP of Marcom Integration, who is departing from the company after a little more than two years in this role.

The departure of Nick Law was revealed by Ad Age quoting “multiple people familiar with the matter.” According to the publication, in June of 2019, “the longtime agency vet announced he would be leaving his post as Publicis Groupe chief creative officer to join the Cupertino, California-based giant.”

In the past couple of years, Law had the task of leading Apple’s digital-first approach among its marketing and communication teams. He played a role in TV, retail, digital ads, and media strategy.

Ad Age says that it’s unclear why Nick Law is leaving Apple and where he’s going next.

During his tenure at Apple, those close to the matter said Law was closely involved with the work, particularly in social and digital. The company’s most “visible” marketing, however, arguably is the more “traditional” format work such as its long-running “Shot on iPhone” campaign that showcases the product itself through billboards or film, including blockbusters helmed by Hollywood A-Listers. Its continuing retail experiential push, “Today at Apple,” earned a Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions in 2018.

At Apple, Law reported to Tor Myhren, Apple’s VP of marketing communications. In a memo to his Publicis colleagues, back in 2019, Law said working with Apple is a once in a lifetime opportunity:

Not only have I enjoyed my time at Publicis, I’ve been energized by the ambition and relentless transformation of the Groupe. Publicis has the right plan, right model and the right people to solve the big challenges clients are facing. I wish I could continue to be a part of the journey⁠—but the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with a brand I’ve admired my whole life was too good to ignore.

We’ll update the story whether we hear back from Apple or the executive officially announces his departure.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Apple Employees Group Calls For Christmas Eve Boycott Of Company: “Don’t Shop In Stores. Don’t Shop Online”

A group of Apple workers in retail and corporate has issued a plea for the company’s employees to walk out or call out on Christmas Eve. The group has dubbed itself Apple Together. “Calling all Apple workers and patrons!” read the Tweet, “Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions.” Calling all Apple workers and patrons! Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions. Strike funds are available for participants: https://t.co/xYESzWc196. Don't cross the picket line.#AppleWalkout 🖤✊ pic.twitter.com/U9OexqTLv9 — Apple Together (@AppleLaborers) December 23, 2021 The patrons reference is interesting. Apple Together...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Advertising#Marketing Communications#Vp Of Marcom Integration
9to5Mac

Poll: What’s your favorite Apple product introduced in 2021?

With 2021 finally coming to an end, it’s time to take a look back at Apple products introduced this year. With up to ten big releases and lots of small launches, there’s a lot to be excited about from Apple’s 2021. What’s your favorite product introduced this year?
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Fewer Americans trust Apple than Google and Amazon, claims WP poll

A new poll today claims that fewer Americans trust Apple than Google and Amazon. The results show that 44% of respondents trust Apple, against 48% for Google and 53% for Amazon. The Washington Post poll drew attention to the disconnect many consumers have between the companies they trust and the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

Comment: Another year goes by and Apple still hasn’t replaced iTunes on Windows with something better

Apple recently released macOS Monterey 12.2 beta, and while the update isn’t a big one, it does come with a Music app that has been rewritten with native technology instead of web content. Meanwhile, the same old iTunes that was discontinued on the Mac years ago is still available on Windows – and it’s past time for Apple to replace it with something better.
COMPUTERS
Advertising Age

Nick Law departing Apple

A little more than two years after he joined Apple as its VP of marcom integration, Ad Age has learned that Nick Law is departing the company, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. In June of 2019, the longtime agency vet announced he would be leaving his post as Publicis Groupe chief creative officer to join the Cupertino, California-based giant.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

French TV channel gets exclusive look inside Apple Park, interviews Apple execs

After an inside look at Apple’s design team workplace, Apple has also opened its doors to a French TV channel giving its viewers exclusive footage of Apple Park and life inside it. The French TV channel TF1 had access to Apple’s headquarters, Apple Park, and was given the opportunity to meet with Apple executives.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Former Apple exec Jony Ive goes in-depth on design process and more

Last month, Apple’s former design chief Jony Ive gave us a rare peek of its design process when he shared images of a work in progress on a seal for the Terra Carta environment award. Now, Wallpaper publication posted an interview where Jony Ive and Prince Charles discuss the importance of the Terra Carta award for the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
imore.com

Apple University dean Joel Podolny leaves company for startup

Podolny created and ran Apple University since 2009. He has been replaced with two co-deans that previously worked for him. Apple is going to have to look for a new dean for its university. As reported by Bloomberg, Joel Podolny, the dean of Apple University, has left the company to...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Comment: Will Universal Control meet the same fate as AirPower?

MacOS Monterey’s headline feature, Universal Control, was originally slated to launch nearly two months ago. Craig Federighi gave a mesmerizing demo of the feature at WWDC over the summer and to the viewer’s eye, it appeared nearly ready to go – it was seamless. But we quickly learned that behind the scenes, that wasn’t necessarily the case. Now here we are, six months after the formal introduction of macOS Monterey and Universal Control is still nowhere to be found. What’s going on?
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Instacart President Everson to Leave Company After 3 Months

Barely three months after taking the helm as president of grocery delivery service Instacart, Carolyn Everson announced in a Facebook post Friday (Dec. 10) that she will be leaving the company at the end of the year. Prior to joining Instacart Sept. 7, Everson had worked for more than 10...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy