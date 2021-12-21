ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Loud boom heard across central Illinois

By Vanessa Le
 4 days ago

UPDATE ( 1p.m. on 12/21/21) — Sangamon County Illinois Office of Emergency Management received confirmation from Kansas City FAA that the boom was caused by F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jets travelling at super sonic speeds.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have heard a loud boom but no one has any leads to what it is at the moment…

Chatham Police just posted to Facebook to let people know that they are aware of a loud boom that happened at around noon on Tuesday.

Many residents in Sangamon County and Macon County reported that they heard the boom.

Officers said they have not yet to find out the source of this event.

They are advising people not to call the emergency services about this as it can tie up the phone lines for emergency/priority calls.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Video shared with WCIA 3 News by a Springfield resident, Nicole Scantlin.
