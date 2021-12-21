ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple among tech companies quickly losing talent to lucrative crypto startups

By Michael Potuck
 4 days ago
Many of the tech giants are taking their time considering whether or not to support cryptocurrencies amid a huge wave of investment and interest in the space. Now a new report from the New York Times looks at how executives and engineers are leaving companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, and Meta for crypto startups.

Last month, we heard Tim Cook share in an interview that he personally owns bitcoin and/or Ethereum while reiterating that Apple is “looking at” it but that the company does not have immediate plans to implement support for cryptocurrencies.

But while companies like Apple, Amazon, and more take time deliberating if or how to jump in, fast-moving startups in the crypto space are attracting executives and engineers from the tech giants.

When Sandy Carter left her job as a vice president of Amazon’s cloud computing unit this month, she announced in a LinkedIn post that she was joining a crypto technology company. She included a link for open positions at the start-up.

Within two days, she said, more than 350 people — many from the biggest internet companies — had clicked the link to apply for jobs at the firm, Unstoppable Domains. The start-up sells website addresses that sit on the blockchain, the distributed ledger system that underpins cryptocurrencies.

The NYT report highlights that over $28 billion has been invested into crypto and blockchain startups around the world this year, which is 4x what was seen in 2020.

Carter also noted that beyond the potential for being very lucrative, people are interested to join crypto startups to move toward the goal of decentralization.

Ms. Carter, the former Amazon vice president, said people were interested in working at crypto firms for more than just money. Some were drawn to the ethos of web3, which strives to decentralize power and decision making. It’s an alternative to how Google and Facebook came to dominate the internet by sucking up personal data from users to sell targeted ads.

Former Google executive Sridhar Ramaswamy compared where crypto is at now to the 1990s and the “birth of the internet”:

“There is a giant sucking sound coming from crypto,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, chief executive of search engine start-up Neeva and a former Google executive, who competes with crypto companies for talent. “It feels a bit like the 1990s and the birth of the internet all over again. It’s that early, that chaotic and that much full of opportunity.”

The full NYT piece is an interesting read, check it out here.

How to buy crypto on iPhone the easy way

Learning how to buy crypto isn’t easy but Crypto.com has truly arrived stateside and has certainly become a viable option for getting into the cryptocurrency game on iPhone. As the bright red letters adorning the house of LeBron get pulled down and carried away into the annals of sports history, a new moniker is being readied to dawn its new mantle atop the former Staples Center. Tinsel Town will soon have a new set of shining bright lights across its beloved colosseum with the official unveil of sorts ahead of tip-off tonight when LeBron’s Lakers takes on Kevin Durant’s (and very much not Kyrie Irving’s) Brooklyn Nets. Some $700 million dollars later — a bag far larger than the one America’s favorite office supply store had to shell out 10 years prior — virtual currency giant Crypto.com will forcefully take its new place across the skyline in Laker nation. And its Crypto iOS app will be the mobile platform that helps propel it even deeper in to the pockets of Americans.
Fortune

Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun reveals himself as the anonymous bidder who paid $28 million to join Jeff Bezos in space

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Justin Sun, the technology and cryptocurrency entrepreneur who recently announced that he is a diplomat for Grenada, said he’s going to space on a Blue Origin flight next year and will invite five people to join him.
