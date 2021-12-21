West Virginia plans to spend $48M to recruit and train nurses

During his media briefing on Tuesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the state will use $48M to recruit and train nurses.

The money will be spread to three different West Virginia institutions: Glenville State College, Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, and Concord University

Gov. Justice said the state needs proper staffing in hospitals.

“We’re going to aggressively recruit, and we’re going to aggressively staff and make every effort to train more and more nurses in the state of West Virginia,” Justice said.

According to Governor Justice, 1,700 nurses did not renew their licenses in 2020 and 68 percent of those 1,700 said they were too tired to keep working.

“In my hope, we’re going to flood West Virginia with quality great nurses that don’t get tired, that just do the great work that they do every day that absolutely are, you know, rejuvenated in every way,” Justice said.

The $48M will be from West Virginia’s remaining CARES money

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.