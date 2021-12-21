ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, WV

West Virginia plans to spend $48M to recruit and train nurses

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8yme_0dSn6BYv00

During his media briefing on Tuesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the state will use $48M to recruit and train nurses.

The money will be spread to three different West Virginia institutions: Glenville State College, Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, and Concord University

Gov. Justice said the state needs proper staffing in hospitals.

“We’re going to aggressively recruit, and we’re going to aggressively staff and make every effort to train more and more nurses in the state of West Virginia,” Justice said.

According to Governor Justice, 1,700 nurses did not renew their licenses in 2020 and 68 percent of those 1,700 said they were too tired to keep working.

“In my hope, we’re going to flood West Virginia with quality great nurses that don’t get tired, that just do the great work that they do every day that absolutely are, you know, rejuvenated in every way,” Justice said.

The $48M will be from West Virginia’s remaining CARES money

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 10

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia to create a get back to work incentive program

During a Thursday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the state plans to create a work incentive program to get people back to work. Gov. Justice said the state will partner with WorkForce to bring West Virginians back to the work community. Details are limited at this time but Gov. Justice said the […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia to hold statewide day of prayer

West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice and religious leaders from West Virginia will conduct a live, statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service on Thursday. The service will be at 10 AM. Gov. Justice said this will provide West Virginians an opportunity to come together in prayer during the holiday season to honor the more than 5,200 West […]
RELIGION
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia says it’s unlawful to put mask requirements on toddlers in Head Start programs

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden administration’s overreaching COVID-19 mandates, this time taking aim at what the AG calls unlawful requirements of masks on toddlers and COVID vaccine shots for staff and volunteers in Head Start programs. “This is yet another unlawful attempt by the Biden administration to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenville, WV
Glenville, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Glenville, WV
Government
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County endorses mask wearing at public meetings

Jefferson County, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County has responded to the rising COVID cases with a new suggestion on masks. The Board of Health voted at their meeting last night to endorse, but not mandate, mask wearing at all public meetings. That means gatherings by county commissioners, school boards, city council and more will have […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man to appear on “Forged in Fire”

A West Virginia man is set to appear on the hit show “Forged in Fire” on Wednesday night. According to WTAP, Parkersburg man, Jeremy Bartlett will be showing off his knife-making skills while on the show. ”Especially with the community we are in around here, lots of hunters, fisherman. Everyone can use a good knife,” […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WTRF- 7News

Lots and lots of Christmas lights; it is called the largest lights display in all of Monroe County

CAMERON, Oh.- (WTRF) Magnificent, brilliant, majestic…these are all words that would best describe a Christmas lights display in Monroe County.  One resident is making Christmas even more magical because of a holiday tradition that he created many moons ago.  People come from far and near to the see the Christmas lights on Sunfish Creek Road and like everybody else I […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Congressman alleges West Virginia Senator ‘doesn’t care about Black people’ and ‘women’

A Congressman from New York joined others in giving their opinion of Senator Joe Manchin after he decided not to vote for the Build Back Better package. Representative Jamaal Bowman (D., NY) was on CNN, saying he was “tremendously frustrated” and “infuriated” and that Manchin doesn’t care about a variety of people in the United States. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

Ohio abortion bill will become law

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill imposing criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care in the rare circumstance when a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt. The governor signed the measure Wednesday, the same day it arrived from the Republican-controlled Legislature. The bill also requires physicians to report […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor says nobody can understand the Democratic party

On Wednesday, West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice was ‘Fox News Primetime‘ where he discussed Senator Joe Manchin switching parties and Bette Midler. Bette Midler calls West Virginia illiterate and poor in response to Manchin “The party that he (Manchin) is in now nobody can understand. I mean, that’s all there is to it,” he said. […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of West Virginia#Governor Of Virginia#Glenville State College#Flood#Bridge Valley Community#Technical College
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley band director marching in Rose Bowl parade

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) – They’re there for you from the time you read your first notes to the time you play a solo in the high school band concert. And now band directors will get a tribute on national TV, with help from a man who spent years teaching music to Ohio Valley kids. […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Guard sent to hospitals to help frontline workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health anticipates hundreds of Ohio National Guard members will be deployed later this week to assist hospitals throughout the state. Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced he mobilized 1,050 National Guard members to help ease a strain on hospital staff caused by the rising number of […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia says I-70 bridge project is expected to be done by late 2022

Although work in and around Interstate 70 in the Wheeling area will continue into next year, all 26 bridges in a massive $215 million bridge replacement and rehabilitation project are either completely or partially open to traffic, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced. Work on the project, funded through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Mask policy altered for Ohio County Schools

EDITORS NOTE: Ohio County will wear masks if the county is in red or orange, we have removed orange from one of the colors that would allow masks to be removed in Ohio County. WHEELING, W. Va.-(WTRF) You can take your masks off if you go to school in Ohio County. That is when the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Why some people must work through the holiday

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Christmas day is a time to celebrate and relax with your friends and family, but did you know not everyone is off for the holidays? First responders are just one of many employees that work through the special day. The Wheeling Fire Department firefighters stand their ground and are prepared for anything that comes their way. Lt. Rick Brown says […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Find that designated driver for the Christmas weekend

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – Sober holiday driving isn’t just a suggestion—it’s a must if you value yourself, your family and the law. Last year, there were 12 people in Ohio who didn’t go home to their families over Christmas. That’s according to the State Highway Patrol, who has restarted their Drive Sober or Get […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy