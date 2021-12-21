The fun don’t stop with this Autopop water bottle

EMMET – There were major changes to the 28th Annual Emmet Christmas Parade, but the most important one stayed the same – a visit from Santa. The parade kicked off a few hours earlier, starting at 4 p.m., while it was still light outside. In years past, the parade started at 6 or 7 when it was good and dark – and usually cold. The parade route was shortened as well, starting at the old Emmet school going on the opposite direction it normally went, turning left at the stop sign, right at the yield sign, heading toward the tracks before taking a final right turn and going to the Chuck Wagon.
