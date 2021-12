The funding streak continues in the Triangle as the holiday approaches. Last week a slew of growth-stage companies added to their coffers, the biggest being Chapel Hill’s CData Software, a cloud connectivity firm that self-reported a $140 million Series B financing. The firm, which counts companies like SAS and Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) as users, actually raised $139.4 million from five investors, according to a securities filing Dec. 16. According to CData, growth equity investment firm Updata Partners led the round. Updata Partners is the same firm behind CData’s last fundraise, a 2020 $20 million round.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO