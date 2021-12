Fear the Walking Dead star Lennie James wants a swing at the French's faster walkers revealed on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In a post-credits scene trailing the series finale of the spinoff, a French doctor (Carey Van Driest) recovers old transmissions from American virologist Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich) conferring about the French's reports of the undead's "variant cohorts" overseas. "We haven't seen anything like that seen here at all," Jenner says in the video recorded in a lab at the CDC, "nothing close." These faster and potentially man-made variant zombies are unlike any seen before in the Walking Dead Universe — and the Morgan Jones actor wants a crack at them.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO