Public Safety

Chris Noth fired from ‘The Equalizer’ after sexual assault accusations

By Geoff Herbert
 4 days ago
“Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth has been fired from another TV show, “The Equalizer,” after at least three women accused him of sexual assault. “Noth will no longer film additional episodes...

