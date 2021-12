When you see someone approach your home dressed as an employee who is supposed to deliver you gifts, you don't expect to be later tied up and robbed. That's allegedly what happened Monday afternoon, according to the NYPD, when a suspect disguised as a UPS employee forced their way into a home and tied up a couple and their grandkids. According to NBC, luckily no one was hurt, though this has to be one of the most traumatizing things to ever happen, especially so close to the holidays.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO